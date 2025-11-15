Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.
Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile
Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.
Featured Articles
