Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 185.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Barclays upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 168.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 180.80. The company has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £437.19. Also, insider Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £972.76. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,071 shares of company stock worth $861,147. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

