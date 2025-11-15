CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.1%

CFBK stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.48). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Insider Activity at CF Bankshares

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 10,833 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $276,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,085.50. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 450.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 421,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 344,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

