Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Check-Cap
Check-Cap Trading Up 16.9%
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.