Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.