Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 0.6%

CRCL stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $33,088,327.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,397,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

