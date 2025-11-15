Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

