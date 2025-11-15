Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $77.38. 56,843,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 20,940,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

