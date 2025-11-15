ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.28.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearPoint Neuro

In related news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $713,971.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,251.82. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

