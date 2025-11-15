Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.55. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 150,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,045,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,469.65. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 206,370 shares of company stock worth $1,685,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.