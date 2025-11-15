Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Cohen & Steers worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

CNS stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

