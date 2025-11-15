Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1%

FIX opened at $907.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.78. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

