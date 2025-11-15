Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at $390,480.98. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Commercial Metals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.