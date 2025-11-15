Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Compugen had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

