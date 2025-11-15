Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Ventum Financial raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.80 and a one year high of C$11.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

