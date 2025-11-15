Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNDT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research raised shares of Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $313.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Conduent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

