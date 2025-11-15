Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 10,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Core Alternative ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.