Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,426. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.