Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coupang by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,897,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,575 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,127,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,559,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,786,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Arete began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

