Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.66 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 293,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 59.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

