Crexendo Inc. $CXDO Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Crexendo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth $90,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Crexendo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. D. Boral Capital upped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crexendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,385.50. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,843.85. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $537,810. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Crexendo Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.