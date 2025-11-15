Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in CRH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

CRH Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

