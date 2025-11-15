Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. Criteo had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $464,832. This represents a 30.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen bought 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $99,992.13. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,148.28. This represents a 54.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $259,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Criteo by 125.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 142.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.