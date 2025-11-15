CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $537.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a PEG ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

