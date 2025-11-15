CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $537.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.46. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.