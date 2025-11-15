Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

NYSE:CCI opened at $91.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

