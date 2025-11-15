Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.93.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $461.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $484.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,030. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

