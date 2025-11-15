Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CUBI opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $602,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,581.32. This trade represents a 54.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 24,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $1,686,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,165,166.85. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,184. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.