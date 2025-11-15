CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 27,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.