Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.09. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.