DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on DarioHealth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.19. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

