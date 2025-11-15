Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock worth $303,130,605. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

