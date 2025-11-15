Dbs Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Dbs Bank from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Dbs Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.81 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

