DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.