Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $487.00 to $521.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DE. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5%

DE opened at $475.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.04 and a 200 day moving average of $490.68. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

