Demars Financial Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,764,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

