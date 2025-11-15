Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TD

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank’s FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TD opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canerector Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 11,028.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,078 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,746,000 after buying an additional 4,729,657 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.