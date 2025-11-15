Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,480.

SPX opened at GBX 6,930 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,996.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,511.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 5,380 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,245.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

