DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 360.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,564 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $19,950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of DHT by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 491,717 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

