DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4%

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg bought 50,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,764,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,790. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 627,752 shares of company stock worth $3,752,239 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

