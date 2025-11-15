Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.8750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of DIN opened at $26.48 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

In other news, Director Howard M. Berk acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Peyton bought 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 10,945 shares of company stock worth $249,387 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

