Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

DDL stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

