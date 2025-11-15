Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dole in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dole has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Dole Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DOLE stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Dole has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Dole had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.28%.Dole’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dole will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dole declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Dole

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dole by 120.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dole in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dole by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dole in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dole during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Dole Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

