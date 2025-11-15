Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dominari Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominari stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMH. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominari by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominari by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

