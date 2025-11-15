Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,823,590,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.87. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $392.89 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

