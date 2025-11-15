Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $137.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

