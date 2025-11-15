DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.