DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research upgraded DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.15. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $250,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,603.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Hoffman sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $299,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,375. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 113.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.