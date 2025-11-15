Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.63.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $290.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $301.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,671,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,451,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

