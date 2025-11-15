e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.